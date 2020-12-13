‘It’s hurting us’: Dance studio hoping for change to Dane Co. emergency order

MOUNT HOREB (WKOW) -- The only time multiple students can share the floor at Forte Studios is during 'open gym' hours, according to Dane County's Emergency Order no. 10. The owners of the performing arts business believe it's an oversight from public health officials that is threatening the survival of their business.

"It's significantly affecting us," said co-owner Marin Johnson. "I know for us, just with regular COVID protocols, we've already lost 40 percent of our business and now, with order number 10, there's a concern we're gonna lose even more now."

Johnson said the studio first reopened in September. Each of the three studios has spots taped off seven feet apart. She argued the measures would comply with previous emergency orders.

Emergency Order no. 10, however, bans all indoor gatherings involving people who don't live in the same household. Johnson said Sunday she believes the modified order was inconsistent in what it allows versus what it doesn't.

The order was set to expire Wednesday, December 16. Johnson said she hoped, should the order be extended, it would alter some of the language to allow instruction in small group settings for youth activities.

"I don't think anyone did this intentionally but it's hurting us," she said. "If I can have eight people in this room safely working on their own, then why can't I have eight people in the room safely and me be able to monitor them?"

While classes can continue virtually, Johnson said that model does not translate to dance instruction.

"We're teaching them timing, teaching those things, and with delays, I don't always know they're doing things when they're supposed to be doing it," she said.

One parent, Erin Lambert, started a Gofundme fundraising effort for the studio. Her son, Marek Lambert-Conohan, said the family felt they had to do something when they heard Forte had lost nearly half of its usual revenue.

"Dancing is what I love to do and know it's what a lot of other people like to do so I think not coming here would just be sad," Lambert-Conohan, 13, said.

Fitchburg gymnastics academy, Gymfinity, joined a lawsuit challenging the order last month. The case was currently pending in the Wisconsin Supreme Court as of Sunday.

Johnson said she had no interest in joining any type of legal action because she respects the work of public health departments around the country. Instead, she said she hoped Public Health Madison & Dane County would amend the order to allow small dance/performance arts classes, as long as they were under 50 percent capacity.

"I believe that everyone at the public health department and everyone who's making these decisions is doing it out of concern," Johnson said. "Trying to get this under control and we want that, too."