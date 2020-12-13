Los Angeles suspect arrested in Mexico on 2017 murder charge

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say a man wanted in the 2017 killing of the mother of his young child in South Los Angeles has been arrested in Mexico. Andres Zambrano had been sought by the FBI for his alleged involvement in the death of the woman, who was the mother of his then-2-year-old child. Zambrano had been considered one of the FBI Los Angeles field office’s most wanted fugitives. He was arrested on a federal warrant Friday in Colima, Mexico. Zambrano is being held on more than $2 million bail in Los Angeles. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.