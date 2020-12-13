Madison Streets Division cleans up after weekend snow

MADISON (WKOW) -- The City of Madison Streets Division's cleanup efforts after a Friday and Saturday snow fall is wrapping up.

Plowing the city took about ten hours from start to finish, ending around midnight Saturday night.

Streets officials say after plowing, crews began pushing snow from the road to the curb in spots where cars blocked the road during the first plowing phase.

Crews then went on to sand hills, curves and intersections around Madison for traction. This phase of the cleanup process is expected to wrap-up Sunday afternoon.

This week, the Streets Division will be using the times posted on parking signs, especially downtown, to continue plowing areas that were blocked by cars.

The Streets Division warns people to continue to drive with caution on the road during the Monday morning commute.