Malaysia makes its largest-ever crystal meth seizure

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysian authorities have seized more than two tons of crystal methamphetamine worth more than $26 million aboard a small boat off the country’s western coast, the largest ever such haul in the country’s history. The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency said over the weekend that it made the seizure on Dec. 9 off the coast of Penang. The agency said in a statement that a maritime patrol found the drugs on a recreational boat that was behaving strangely.