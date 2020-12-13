Gunman shot by police at NYC cathedral Christmas concert

NEW YORK (AP) — A man has been shot by police after shots rang out at the end of a Christmas choral concert on the steps of a Manhattan cathedral. It’s unclear if the gunman was killed and police said there’s no indication anyone else was injured. The shooting happened just before 4 p.m. at the Cathedral Church of Saint John the Divine, mother church of the Episcopal Diocese of New York and seat of its bishop. The concert had just concluded and people were starting to walk away when a series of shots was heard, sending people running down the street.