Menorah lit at Hilldale to celebrate Chanukah

MADISON (WKOW) -- A 10-foot tall menorah is now lit at Hilldale Shopping Center in Madison to help celebrate Chanukah.

Chabad of Madison organized the lighting at sundown.

People came through for a drive-by ceremony that was also broadcast on the radio.

"One of the primary messages of Chanukah is that even though it's important that we illuminate within the house, which is where we light the menorah, but it has to be at a doorway so that it helps the outside, which I think is so relevant that message to now," said Rabbi Avremel Matusof, who organized the ceremony.

Sunday is the fourth night of Chanukah, which continues until nightfall December 18.