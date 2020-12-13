Quiet, cold weather takes over

MADISON (WKOW) - A cool and quiet period is expected after the rather snowy Friday and Saturday experienced by a majority of the region.

High pressure moved in, ushering in cooler temperatures.

Lows this morning were in the teens, with highs only expected to reach the mid-to-upper 20s today. Even cooler highs likely on Monday.

Although, low level clouds will bring some complications when it comes to temperature values. Cloudy conditions are likely most of the day with a chance of a peak of sun, mostly for areas near the IL border though.

Cooler temperatures this morning and some cooler temperatures this afternoon are possible due to fresh snowpack causing radiational cooling at night and from the high albedo during the day.

Highs stay in the low-to-mid 30s range throughout the week.

Monday: Mostly to partly sunny. High 24. Wind: NW 5-10.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with flurries possible. Low 14. High 27.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Low 20. High 29.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Low 20. High 32.

Friday: Partly sunny. Low 23. High 35.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Low 25. High 35.