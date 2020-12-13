Racine homeless shelter facing deficit over motel bills

RACINE, Wis. (AP) — Officials at Racine’s largest homeless shelter says they are facing a $148,000 deficit mainly for the costs of motel stays for people during the coronavirus pandemic. The Homeless Assistance Leadership Organization, or HALO, usually spends about $5,000 a year on putting people up in motels, usually when the shelter is full or someone is sick. Due to ongoing efforts to keep the shelter from overflowing during the COVID-19 crisis, HALO has spent more than $332,000 just on motels. The Racine Journal Times reports that the HALO shelter normally has enough beds for 120 people. In March, when the pandemic hit, there were about 130 people staying there