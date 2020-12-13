Soccer champ Rose Lavelle shares message of hope for UW graduates during pandemic

MADISON (WKOW) -- The University of Wisconsin winter commencement ceremony was virtual this year because of the pandemic.

The university recognized graduates in a pre-recorded video that aired online Sunday morning.

"Graduates, your path to this point has been very different than any of us imagined it would be," said provost John Karl Scholz. "I'm very proud of each of you for persevering through all the challenges, large and small, that you faced and overcome to earn your degree during a global pandemic."

World Cup soccer champion and former Badger Rose Lavelle was the keynote speaker.

"In a difficult year like 2020, with all its uncertainty and added pressure, it's easy to look back or look forward. But no matter what the past has looked like or what the future might hold for you, never forget to be in the present and recognize the magnitude of the moment while you're still in it. Appreciate the now, and right now you are the newest graduates of the University of Wisconsin," she said in her address.

UW says nearly 3,000 graduates got their degrees this semester.

Spring commencement is set for May 8.