Warm up with this recipe for roasted butternut squash soup!

(WKOW) -- Clinical nutritionist Sharon Brown stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin Weekend to share her tasty roasted butternut squash soup recipe. She makes hers with bone broth, which is a cornerstone ingredient in her nutritional practices.

"About 13 years ago, I had a chronically ill son and I decided I was going to use a whole food approach to healing," she said. "Bone broth was the mainstay of his program. The reason is is because up to 80 percent of your immune system resides in your gut, and bone broth has amino acids that support the immune system."

Brown's company, Bonafide Provisions, sells bone broth as well as soups made with it like the butternut squash soup recipe below!

Roasted Butternut Squash Soup

· 1 whole butternut squash

· 2 tbsp olive oil

· 1 medium onion, diced

· 3 garlic cloves, diced

· 1 bunch of sage, chopped

· 2 cups of Bonafide Provisions chicken bone broth

· ½ cup half and half

· Sea salt to taste

· Pepper to taste

· ½ tsp cinnamon

1. Preheat oven to 450 F. Peel the butternut squash then slice in half. Remove the seeds and dice in large chunks.

2. Toss in 1 tbsp of olive oil and place on sheet pan and roast in preheated oven until squash turns brown on the edges. This is caramelizing the squash and bringing out the sugars.

3. Heat 1 tbsp olive oil to pan over medium heat. Add in onion and garlic and sauté until onion is translucent.

4. Add the roasted butternut squash, sage, cinnamon, salt and pepper and sauté for about 1 minute.

5. Add the Bonafide Provisions chicken broth and simmer for about 10 minutes

6. Add everything into a high powered blender or use immersion blender and puree until it’s smooth with no chunks

7. Return to pan over low heat, and simmer.

8. Add the half and half and let simmer for about 5 minutes and enjoy!