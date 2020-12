MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin men's basketball announced Sunday their game against University of Northern Iowa (UNI) on Wednesday has been called off.

SCHEDULE UPDATE



Wednesday's game vs. Northern Iowa has been called off, after UNI announced that it will not play its final two non-conference games



The Badgers will instead host Loyola on Tuesday. The game will tip at 7 PM (CT) on Big Ten Network. pic.twitter.com/RvxH9z8Szh — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) December 13, 2020

After UNI tweeted they will not play their final two non-conference games.

Panther Men's Basketball has canceled Wednesday's game against Wisconsin and Saturday's game against Marshall.



More info🔽 https://t.co/Kwf8U60aBQ pic.twitter.com/Z6TquT8aII — UNI Basketball (@UNImbb) December 13, 2020

But have not fear Badger fans, they added a game with Loyola and will face off against the Ramblers in Madison on Tuesday, Dec. 15th at 7 p.m.