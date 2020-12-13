Wisconsin’s Electoral College to meet Monday as Trump lawsuit still pending

MADISON (WKOW) -- 10 pre-selected voters are set to officially elect Joe Biden as president of the United States on behalf of the state of Wisconsin.

The presidential electors meet at noon Monday at the state Capitol, as we're still waiting on a ruling from the Wisconsin Supreme Court in a lawsuit over the state's handling of the election.

The justices heard arguments from attorneys for Trump and Biden on Saturday.

The Trump campaign is asking the court to de-certify the election results and throw out thousands of ballots in Dane and Milwaukee counties. The attorneys claim some ballots were cast illegally.

A circuit court judge ruled against the lawsuit Friday, so the campaign filed a motion to skip the state Appeals Court and take it directly to the Supreme Court.

A UW-Madison political science professor is surprised the court is even hearing the case.

"I think it's kind of saddening that ours is the only state Supreme Court where these arguments are getting a serious hearing as though they had real purchase. I think it's just a measure of how extraordinarily partisan, extraordinarily political Wisconsin's Supreme Court is even in comparison to other Supreme Courts dominated by Republicans," said American politics professor Howard Schweber.

If the justices choose not to intervene, Wisconsin's presidential electors will officially cast their ten votes for Biden Monday.

The case before the state Supreme Court is one of dozens the campaign has attempted and failed over the last several weeks.

One Democratic elector says the lawsuits don't matter.

"These lawsuits don’t impact what we’re going to do tomorrow. It’s a stark reminder that there are a group of people that want to steal democracy from the hands of America’s voters. We simply didn’t let that happen," said Khary Penebaker.

Biden won the popular vote in Wisconsin by nearly 21,000 votes.