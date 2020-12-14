American Family Insurance makes donations for local education

(WKOW) -- American Family Insurance is donating thousands of dollars to help schools and community groups tackle the challenge of virtual learning.

The company says it chose these investments because education is an important pillar of our communities. It adds that building diversity, inclusion and equity in education leads to the same thing in our workplaces.

"We really see this as being a partner in building thriving communities today and thriving workforces for tomorrow," said Shayna Hetzel of American Family Insurance.

Donations include $100,000 to Madison schools for hot spots and Chromebooks -- $50,000 for a child care fund set up by the City of Madison and United Way of Dane County -- and $20,000 for Madison School and Community Recreation for classroom supplies.