AP Interview: Indians owner says name won’t change in 2021

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Indians are changing their name. They just don’t know to what or when. After months of discussions with a variety of groups, including Native Americans who have long protested against the team’s use of a moniker and symbols that many deem racist, the American League team is dropping the name it has been known by since 1915. Owner Paul Dolan told the Associated Press in an interview Monday that the team will continue to be called Indians until a new name is chosen. That process is in its early stages and it’s possible the team will play their entire 2021 season as the Indians.