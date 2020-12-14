Asia shares trend higher; Japan data offsets Wall St losses

Shares are mostly higher in Asia, shrugging off a weak close last week on Wall Street after Japan reported a strong improvement in business sentiment. Benchmarks rose in Tokyo, Shanghai and Sydney, but fell in Hong Kong and Seoul. The quarterly “tankan” survey by the Bank of Japan showed business sentiment has improved sharply as the economy recovers from a year-long recession. The main measure of business conditions of large manufacturers rose to minus 10 from minus 27. U.S. stock indexes pulled further away from their recent highs on Friday as prospects for another aid package from Washington faded.