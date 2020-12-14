Azerbaijan, Armenia exchange prisoners as part of peace deal

MOSCOW (AP) — Azerbaijan and Armenia exchanged prisoners Monday, a move stipulated in the peace deal between the two ex-Soviet nations that ended recent fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh. Azerbaijani authorities said an all-for-all exchange of prisoners and hostages have been agreed with Armenia, and a plane with captives released by Armenia landed in Azerbaijan on Monday afternoon. On Monday evening, 44 captives have returned to Armenia as well. Nagorno-Karabakh lies within Azerbaijan but has been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since 1994. Heavy fighting that erupted in late September killed thousands and was halted by a Russian-brokered peace deal.