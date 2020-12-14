Cold, quiet weather continues

MADISON (WKOW) - Monday looks to be quiet with mostly sunny skies, although rather chilly with highs in the mid-20s.

Wind chill values will range from single digits to the teens.

A northwesterly wind is likely with speeds ranging from 5 to 15 mph, higher speeds throughout the morning and afternoon.

High pressure nearby brings quiet and dry conditions.

Temperatures will be cold once again Tuesday, average values are likely for Wednesday with highs returning to above average by the end of the week.

Highs will end the week with numbers in the mid-to-upper 30s.

Today: Mostly sunny & cold. High 24. Wind: NW 5-15.

Tonight: Increasing clouds & cold. Low 9. Wind: NW-NE 5.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy & cold. High 25. Wind E 5.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Low 16. High 30.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Low 18. High 32.

Friday: Mostly cloudy & breezy. Low 23. High 37. Light mix possible late at night.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a light AM rain/snow mix possible. Low 29. High 37.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Low 26. High 36.