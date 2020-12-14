Community leaders hope to raise confidence for the vaccine

MADISON (WKOW) -- Despite encouraging news about the coronavirus vaccine, an Associated Press poll released last week shows less than half of all adults plan to get the vaccine.

Only 24 percent of black americans said the same.

"It's exciting to hear the news, it's exciting that there's a light at the end of the tunnel," Jeff Patterson, owner of JP Hair Design in Madison, said.

A vaccine is just now in the hands of health care workers in Wisconsin, but talk about the vaccine is already getting mixed reviews.

"In the barber shop I hear guys saying I'm not sure if I'm gonna take that vaccine, I don't wanna take it, but you do hear some people saying I am going to take it," Patterson said.

He and Aaron Perry, a champion of black men's health in Madison, have been working together to improve the messaging about health for their community.

They say systemic racism in the medical community over the years has eroded trust.

Patterson and Perry have some ideas to fix that.

"If you see someone that reflects you that reflects your family I think you'd be more you'd be more likely to accept or trust that source," Perry said.

Vaccine researchers say the vaccine does not work any differently between black and white participants in their studies and they haven't seen any difference in side effects either.

"Manufacturers did a reasonably good job of getting close to the national averages," Dr. Jon Temte with UW Madison School of Medicine said.

Perry says that hearing that same information from people they trust will help communities of color.

"Typically when my elders are comfortable and sign off on something it is highly likely that I will follow that lead," he said.

That's why DHS says they're planning on reaching out to minority community leaders to assist in the messaging.

They hope time will also help.

"People will be able to see how this has gone through these first phases of vaccination to help them inform their decisions," Julie Willems van Dijk DHS Deputy Secretary, said.

Both men say they're more than willing to get the vaccine with the information they have available now.

They hope that by the time vaccination is open to the wider population, the messaging will help convince others as well.