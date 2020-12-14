Complaint: Argument over basketball precedes fatal shooting

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Prosecutors say an argument over who had the better high school basketball team preceded a fatal shooting outside a bar in Milwaukee. A criminal complaint charges Caesar Fuentes with one count of first-degree reckless homicide in the Dec. 6 death of 25-year-old Andra Nicholson Jr. The complaint says Nicholson struck Fuentes as they argued at Site 1A in the city’s Third Ward. Authorities say Nicholson was asked to leave the bar, Fuentes followed him and shot him six times.