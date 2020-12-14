Skip to Content

12 more dead from COVID-19 in Wisconsin; 77 more hospitalized

Wisconsin Department of Health Services
Number of reported COVID-19 deaths among confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 by date of death through Dec. 13, 2020

MADISON (WKOW) -- Twelve deaths were added today to the total of those who have died due to COVID-19, according to the latest numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Deaths for each day are reported by DHS HERE.

DHS also reported 77 people were newly-hospitalized.

As of Sunday afternoon, 1,425 COVID-19 patients were being treated in Wisconsin hospitals, up-41 from the day prior.

Of those, 318 are in the ICU, down 4 from the day before, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

There have been 2,122 positive COVID-19 tests since yesterday in Wisconsin and 5,228 negative cases.

(CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL DHS DASHBOARD)

The Department of Health Services dashboard shows the seven-day average of both positive tests by day and test by person. (CHART)

(App users, see the daily reports and charts HERE.)

The 12 new deaths bring the total of those killed by the disease in Wisconsin to 4,068. (0.9 percent of positive cases).

Of all positive cases reported since the pandemic began, 390,003 or 88.9 percent, are considered recovered.

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.

Deaths, hospitalizations due to COVID-19

DateNew
deaths		New
hospitalizations		Total
deaths		Total
hosp.
Dec. 141277406819326
Dec. 131587405619249
Dec. 1250142404119162
Dec. 1147145399119020
Dec. 1057160394418875
Dec. 981205388718715
Dec. 868214380618500

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services updates the statistics each day on its website around 2 p.m.

(Our entire coronavirus coverage is available here.)

The new strain of the coronavirus causes the disease COVID-19. Symptoms include cough, fever and shortness of breath. A full list of symptoms is available on the Centers for Disease Control website.

In severe cases, pneumonia can develop. Those most at risk include the elderly, people with heart or lung disease as well as anyone at greater risk of infection.

For most, the virus is mild, presenting similarly to a common cold or the flu.

Anyone who thinks they may have the disease should call ahead to a hospital or clinic before going in for a diagnosis. Doing so gives the staff time to take the proper precautions so the virus does not spread.

Those needing emergency medical services should continue to use 911.

(County by county results are available here).

