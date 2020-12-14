Cuomo denies former aide’s sexual harassment allegations

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday denied a former aide’s allegations over the weekend that he sexually harassed her by making inappropriate comments about her appearance. Cuomo, a Democrat, told reporters the claims former economic adviser Lindsey Boylan made in a series of tweets Sunday were “not true.” In his first comments on the allegations, he said: “I fought for and I believe, a woman has the right to come forward and express her opinion and express issues and concerns that she has. But it’s just not true.” Boylan, who is running for Manhattan borough president, tweeted that Cuomo “sexually harassed me for years.” She added that “many saw it, and watched.”