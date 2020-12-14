Delavan police searching for suspect in Sunday fatal shooting

DELAVAN (WKOW) -- Delavan police say they currently have no suspects in a shooting that killed a man Sunday evening.

The victim, Alejandro Gonzalez, 20, had been shot, and police were unable to save him, according to a news release.

Delavan police were sent about 9 p.m. Sunday to 820 Parish Ct, building 1 for reports of gunshots being fired.

Callers to 911 told dispatchers that several vehicles took off from the scene before officers arrived.

No suspects are in custody and the incident remains under active investigation as of Monday morning, police said.

Police is actively seeking witnesses and surveillance video footage connected to the shooting.

They are asking for anyone that lives in the area to check their exterior camera footage for any vehicles leaving the area and/or anything unusual.

Anyone having information regarding this incident is encouraged to call Walworth County Crime Stoppers at 262-723-2677 or the City of Delavan Police Department @262-728-6311.