Eswatini leader dies of virus amid new wave in South Africa

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Eswatini prime minister Ambrose Dlamini, who had tested positive for COVID-19, has died, the government has announced. The 52-year-old Dlamini, who had been prime minister since 2018, announced in November that he had tested positive for the virus and was being treated at a hospital in neighboring South Africa. The government of Eswatini announced Dlamini’s death on Twitter. Eswatini, a small mountain kingdom northeast of South Africa, has recorded almost 7,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 127 deaths. South Africa is experiencing a resurgence of COVID-19 and President Cyril Ramaphosa is scheduled to address the nation Monday evening on the country’s response.