First staff members at UW Health get COVID-19 vaccine

1214_Vaccine Shots 596650-4623
Photo courtesy John Maniaci/UW Health
Respiratory therapist Tina Schubert today became the first of UW Health’s staff to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
Photo courtesy John Maniaci/UW Health
1214_Vaccine Shots 596650-2697
Photo courtesy John Maniaci/UW Health
UW Health Nurse Mavic Tjardes, care team leader on one of University Hospitals COVID-19 units receives the Pfizer vaccine.
Photo courtesy John Maniaci/UW Health
1214_Vaccine Shots 596650-2695
Photo courtesy John Maniaci/UW Health
Megan LeClair-Netzel, manager for UW Health’s employee health services, prepares a dose of vaccine.
Vaccine Delivery 596650-4055
Photo courtesy John Maniaci/UW Health
Elise Balzer of the CDC checks to make sure the boxes of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine are intact upon arrive Dec. 14, 2020 at UW Health.
Photo courtesy John Maniaci/UW Health
Photo courtesy John Maniaci/UW Health
MADISON (WKOW) -- Respiratory therapist Tina Schubert today became the first of UW Health’s staff to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Schubert received the vaccine at about 2:30 p.m. from Megan LeClair-Netzel, manager for UW Health’s employee health services, according to a news release.

She was followed by UW Health Nurse Mavic Tjardes, care team leader on one of University Hospitals COVID-19 units.

Finally, Dr. Ann Sheehy, UW Health Hospitals, who treats COVID-19 patients was the third health care worker to receive the vaccine.

