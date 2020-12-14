Former Badger charged in Janesville double homicide due in Rock County court

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- The man charged in the homicides of two women in February in Janesville is back in Rock County and will appear in court Monday.

The Rock County Jail confirms that Marcus Randle El will be in Rock County Court at 3 p.m.

The Illinois resident and former UW-Madison wide receiver is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the deaths of Brittany McAdory, 28, and Seairaha Winchester, 30. They were found shot on Janesville's northeast side on Feb. 10.

McAdory and Winchester were last seen alive about 2 a.m. at a nearby travel center along Highway 14.

According to the criminal complaint, Randle El frequently came from Chicago to Janesville to deal drugs and had dealings with Winchester.

The complaint says Winchester told a friend she feared Randle El would kill her over money she owed him. The complaint states Winchester had a $320 drug debt to Randle El.

Randle El turned himself in to authorities in Illinois on Feb. 15, and has been in Illinois until recently when he was returned to the Rock County Jail.