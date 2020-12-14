France’s Macron wants to add climate goals in constitution

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron has announced a referendum to add the fight against climate change and the need to preserve the environment into the French Constitution. Macron was speaking Monday to a citizen’s group in charge of making proposals on climate-related issues. He proposed a change in the French Constitution that requires a parliamentary vote, and then a referendum. He acknowledged that France doesn’t do enough to be in line with its commitments aimed at curbing global warming. The country is missing its national targets that had been set under the 2015 Paris Agreement and has delayed most of its efforts until after this year.