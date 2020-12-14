French NGOs fight media company’s trademark on word ‘planet’

PARIS (AP) — Powerful French entertainment company Canal Plus trademarked the word “planet” in France, but environmental groups are pushing back. They say they should be allowed to use the word “planet” to promote their projects to save it. Multiple cases are under examination by France’s intellectual property regulator INPI, including one coming to a head this week. Canal Plus argues that the NGOs use of the terms “planete” in French, or “planet” in English for marketing purposes violates its trademarks. They were registered to protect its Planete TV channels that showcase nature documentaries.