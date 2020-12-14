Hy-Vee donates to Second Harvest Foodbank

MADISON (WKOW) -- Hy-Vee is donating nearly 1 million pounds of food to foodbanks in eight states, including Wisconsin.

The grocer partnered with suppliers to make this possible. Those recipients include Second Harvest Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin in Madison. A truck full of donations was dropped off this morning.

"Just all the needy families right now especially during the pandemic that need food and Second Harvest provides for hundreds of thousands of families in the Madison area and it's very important, especially being in the food industry," said Jim Banasik, store director at the Whitney Way Hy-Vee location.

In all, Hy-Vee donated to 17 Feeding America-affiliated foodbanks across the Midwest for the holiday season.