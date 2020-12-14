Janesville teen arrested after shooting 2 people with a bow

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- A Janesville teen was arrested Sunday night after shooting two people with a compound bow, according to police.

Police say the victims told officers that they were shot after a disturbance near the 700 block of Walker Street.

The suspect, Jordan S. Dooley, 17, ran away to a home in the 600 block of Eisenhower Avenue, according to police. That's where officers met up the suspect and took them into custody "without incident" for first degree recklessly endangering safety

The victims are recovering at Mercy Hospital. Dooley was treated for minor injuries and is currently being held at the Rock County Jail awaiting their initial court appearance.

Police say there is no threat the public and an investigation is underway. They say more details about what happened will be released at a later time.