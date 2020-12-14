Madison 12-year-old hospitalized after being struck by hit-and-run driver

MADISON (WKOW) -- A 12-year-old girl was hospitalized Sunday night after being struck by a hit-and-run driver.

Madison police are asking anyone with information to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014 or by computer at p3tips.com.

She was struck by a gray Jeep Wrangler about 7:20 p.m. while crossing Raymond Road at McKenna Boulevard.

Michael Johnson, president & chief executive officer of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane County said in a Facebook post that a $1,000 reward is being offered for information on the driver.

Surveillance video indicates the victim likely had a walk light to cross Raymond Road.

It appears the Jeep blew through a red light while heading south on McKenna.

Madison police are in the process of trying to locate the Jeep, and determine who was behind the wheel at the time of the crash.