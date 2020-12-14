Madison dry ice business aims to help rural hospitals store COVID vaccine

MADISON (WKOW) -- As the new Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine starts to arrive in Madison hospitals, rural hospitals are preparing to receive the vaccine as well. While many of the larger hospitals may have ultra-cold freezers, others will need another solution -- which one Madison business is hoping it can provide.

"You can create a temporary, rolling, ultra-cold environment for those facilities that don't have that," said Neal Gruber, CEO of A+ Heler's Dry Ice & CO2 in Madison.

His company, which formed at the start of the pandemic, teamed up with OneEvent Technologies to engineer special containers he's hoping to ship out to rural hospitals to help them store their vaccines.

Right now, though, there's a holdup -- since the details of how those vaccines will go to the hospitals are still being hammered out.

"The rural hospitals don't know whether they're getting a shipping container that requires dry ice... or they're going to get an unpacked, smaller dosing box that only needs to be kept at -20 degrees Fahrenheit, but it's only good for five days," Gruber said.

His efforts to develop a new storage container are on top of the business he already has and the dry ice his company already produces. Right now, they go through one giant carbon dioxide tank per week to make their dry ice, but that will go up if they're able to start helping out hospitals.

"Out supply chain, this cold supply chain, will be under significant stress," Gruber said. "I think we were under stress without COVID."

Last week, the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association urged caution about a dry ice shortage, saying they need 350,000 pounds of dry ice per week to export dairy products around the world.

Governor Tony Evers (D-WI) made more than $3 million available to nine ethanol producers in the state. Ethanol is used to make dry ice.

Gruber says he has a number of customers outside of hospitals, but he is hoping to help as much as he can with whatever shipment style rural hospitals will receive their vaccines.

"The hospitals are only one, but right now that's primary," he said.