Madison Parks Open for Winter Activities, with Precautions

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison parks will be open for outdoor activities this winter, with safety in mind.

In addition to cross-country skiing and ice skating, parks officials added a temporary fat biking trail and snowshoeing maps.

For safety, there are some adjustments. Warming shelters are closed, some restrooms are open with limited capacity and masks are required.

Equipment rentals will be available at Elver, Tenney and Vilas with modified hours.

For more information on what to expect, click here.

