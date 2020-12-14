Members of Madison Police Civilian Oversight Board ask to postpone decision on next police chief

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police and Fire Commission will be meeting to select the city's next police chief Monday, but two members of the Police Civilian Oversight Board want that decision to be delayed.

In a statement released Sunday, Ankita Bharadwaj and Ananda Deacon said the Police and Fire Commission is excluding the board from the decision, which they say "completely contradicts and undermines the purpose of the board."

During a Facebook Live, Bharadwaj talked about how they've felt during the process.

"The community feels right now that we're not being represented properly. That people are not being heard."

Bharadwaj and Deacon requested an emergency meeting with the commission and they want them to release full footage and a transcript of the final round of the police candidate interviews.

WKOW has reached out to the Police and Fire Commission for comment.