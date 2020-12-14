Members of police oversight board want more say in new chief hire

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Police and Fire Commission (PFC) for a second time listened to residents' thoughts about the four finalists to become the city's next police chief. Still, some members of the newly-formed Police Civilian Oversight Board said the commission should delay its decision until more residents can learn more about the candidates.

Board members Ankita Bharadwaj and Ananda Deacon drafted a resolution seeking a pause on the search. Bharahwaj cited the city's own description of the board, which said its role is to appoint an independent Police Monitor and "to review and make recommendations regarding use of force, hiring, training, community relations, complaint processes and other policies and activities."

"One of the purposes of the civilian oversight board is to recommend on issues of hiring," Bharadwaj said.

A statement attributed to PFC Chair William Greer said, "The PFC, a diverse body of citizens from the Madison community who volunteer their time, will continue to proceed at its own pace."

"The PFC is continuing to receive community input in the police chief appointment process. The Police Civilian Oversight Board may provide input to the PFC like any other member of the public, group, committee, individual member of a group or committee, or alder."

Other speakers during Monday night's meeting echoed the calls for the commission to make more of an effort to seek resident input.

"A large part of the frustration is inaccessibility," said Madison resident Benji Ramirez. "I don't know if outreach has reached communities it most needs to reach."

The PFC added an additional two meetings for later in the week: one on Wednesday, December 16, the other on Friday, December 18. The meeting on the 18th's description also includes public comments.

"All I'm asking is to give the marginalized people a seat at the table and listen to us," Bharadwaj said. "Because people on the civilian oversight board represent non-profit organizations that represent so many of us who don't get a seat at the table."

Speakers at Monday's meeting mentioned two different names as preferred candidates. As was the case at last Wednesday's meeting, the most popular name was Ramon Batista, who was the chief in Mesa, Arizona. He left the department after the police union released a vote in which it said 95 percent of its members had 'no confidence' in Batista.

Supporters said it was encouraging that Batista, a self-describer reformer, had run afoul of the union because it meant he was pursuing serious change. Another resident, Bonnie Roe, said she was concerned Batista would be a controversial hire, instead voicing support for Shon Barnes, whose past recently includes time on Chicago's Civilian Office of Police Accountability and, before that, a run as the deputy chief in Salisbury, North Carolina.

Speakers again said they rejected the candidacy of finalist Chris Davis, a deputy chief in Portland. Opponents of Davis cited the clashes between police and protesters there and his presence at a fatal shooting in 2001.