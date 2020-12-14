Men’s basketball: Wisconsin reschedules game with Louisville

A busy Saturday for the Badgers is on the way. Not only will the Wisconsin football team host Minnesota, the men's basketball team as rescheduled it's game against Louisville for an 11am tip at the Kohl Center.

Wisconsin and Louisville announced Monday that the two programs have rescheduled their ACC/Big Ten Challenge meeting for Saturday, Dec. 19 at the Kohl Center in Madison.

The No. 12 Badgers and No. 23 Cardinals will tip off at 11 a.m. (CT) on ESPN2.

Wisconsin and Louisville will meet for just the 2nd time in history on Saturday. The only other meeting came in 1978 when the Cardinals claimed a 70-53 win in Louisville.

The Badgers are 10-11 all-time in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, including a mark of 6-3 at home. Wisconsin’s 10 wins trails only Minnesota (11), Penn State (11) and Purdue (11) for most wins in the event.