Mexico proposes phasing out Roundup pesticide by 2024

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s Agriculture Department has proposed rules for phasing out the use of glyphosate, the active ingredient in weed killer Roundup, by early 2024. The rules were praised by environmentalists and organic producers who have complained of pesticide contamination, but drew criticism from many farmers. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has long objected to the pesticide, and in 2019, Mexico blocked a 1,000-ton shipment of the pesticide from entering the country, citing health and environmental concerns. But previous rule proposals from the agriculture department had suggested that more study was needed. The new proposal is to look for replacements.