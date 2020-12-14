Skip to Content

Monday’s Scores

10:32 pm Wisconsin sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bruce 64, Cornell 23

Coleman 77, Wausaukee 26

Darlington 78, Platteville 47

Dominican 51, Catholic Central 47

Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 41, Sheboygan Christian 40

Glenwood City 50, Cadott 31

Goodman/Pembine 72, White Lake 36

Hurley 70, Butternut 37

Lena 56, Saint Thomas Aquinas 43

Loyal 60, Abbotsford 58

Marshall 56, New Glarus 51

Medford Area 73, Rice Lake 60

Mellen 75, Mercer 45

Monticello 64, Parkview 45

Mosinee 59, Stratford 49

Niagara 60, Gillett 43

Oconto 68, Kewaunee 61

Pacelli 71, Spencer 48

Pardeeville 64, Portage 55

Prentice 75, Lake Holcombe 39

Rhinelander 74, Northland Pines 53

Saint Lawrence Seminary 46, NE Wis. Christian Home School 27

Shullsburg 55, Cassville 45

Southern Door 63, Sturgeon Bay 48

The Prairie School 77, Racine Lutheran 67

Tigerton 57, Tri-County 25

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Boyceville vs. Independence, ppd.

Gilman vs. Ashland, ccd.

Gilmanton vs. Elmwood/Plum City, ppd.

Lake Mills vs. Columbus, ppd.

Lakeland vs. Shawano, ppd.

Saint Francis vs. Hope Christian, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albany 84, Juda 21

Amherst 81, Manawa 27

Aquinas 67, Altoona 58

Athens 35, Newman Catholic 31

Beaver Dam 82, Edgerton 33

Black Hawk 80, Mineral Point 76

Butternut 34, Mercer 23

Cashton 76, New Lisbon 26

Clear Lake 53, Glenwood City 39

Columbus 77, Lomira 40

Crandon 111, White Lake 9

Dominican 43, Catholic Central 31

Edgerton 76, East Troy 45

Evansville 63, Clinton 46

Freedom 77, Little Chute 13

Greenwood 38, Spencer 36

Jefferson 64, Whitewater 50

La Farge 48, Hillsboro 42

Lake Mills 65, Lake Country Lutheran 45

Lakeland 69, Marathon 35

Lancaster 71, Cuba City 63

Laona-Wabeno 60, Niagara 35

Lourdes Academy 62, Horicon 25

Loyal 69, Owen-Withee 9

Markesan 38, Fall River 22

Marshall 59, Franklin 53

New Glarus 46, Lodi 43

New London 55, Clintonville 46

Oakfield 64, Dodgeland 46

Oostburg 29, St. Marys Springs 23

Pewaukee 61, Pius XI Catholic 53

Phillips 82, Flambeau 29

Potosi/Cassville 72, Benton 21

Princeton/Green Lake 64, Cambria-Friesland 41

Racine Lutheran 74, The Prairie School 48

Regis 44, Colfax 36

Rosholt 53, Menominee Indian 42

Seymour 52, Shawano 51

Sheboygan Area Luth. 49, Central Wisconsin Christian 38

Suring 58, Crivitz 28

Tigerton 45, Marion 21

Tomah 42, Sparta 41

Turner 53, Big Foot 24

Waterloo 57, Pardeeville 45

Waupun 73, Berlin 43

Westby 59, Weston 22

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 57, Weyauwega-Fremont 15

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Deerfield vs. Parkview, ppd.

Merrill vs. Lakeland, ppd.

Mondovi vs. Fall Creek, ccd.

Necedah vs. Hillsboro, ppd.

Waukesha North vs. Brookfield Central, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

