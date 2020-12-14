Public health confirms Madison East student died of COVID-19

MADISON (WKOW) -- Public Health Madison and Dane County confirmed Isai Morocho, 16, died of COVID-19.

The Madison East student died last month.

PHMDC confirmed to 27 News Monday that they received the official death report from the Dane County Medical Examiner. Morocho is the youngest person in Wisconsin to die from COVID-19.

Days after Morocho's death, his father, Milton Morocho said in an interview with the online Spanish publication Miwisconsin that his son started feeling sick the week of Thanksgiving.

Over the next few days, his health deteriorated. His parents took him back to be checked by doctors, but his father said they didn't test him for COVID-19 again, because he didn't have respiratory problems.

A few days later, the 16-year-old was dead.