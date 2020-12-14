Police: DNA ties two men to scene of woman’s body in Town of Madison

TOWN OF MADISON (WKOW) - Dane County court records show authorities say DNA ties two men to the scene of a woman's body in the Town of Madison in July, but the men have not been arrested.



Town of Madison Police say the body of 27-year old Kiara Lopez was found at a dead end street near woods. Affidavits supporting search warrants for the men's DNA and for a car state Lopez was found nude and she had been partially burned.

The records say state crime lab analysts found a match between DNA on a discarded cigarette near the body and the DNA profiles of the two men in a database.

Search warrant records also say a detective was able to determine a vehicle appearing in home surveillance video around the time of the body's discovery and near the body was tied to one of the men, a 35-year-old Loganville resident -- a community in Sauk County.

A Madison relative of the man who also has ties to the car told 27 News she "was done with questions" about the situation and declined comment.



The requests for the search warrants were based on the men being allegedly involved in the crime of mutilating or hiding a corpse.

Town of Madison Police Chief Scott Gregory has yet to respond to a 27 News request for comment on the men and the investigation.

Police stating evidence was tied to the DNA of the two men was first reported by The Wisconsin State Journal.





