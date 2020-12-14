Straight No Chaser sings on Wake Up Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) -- The a capella group Straight No Chaser is appearing on Wake Up Wisconsin Monday morning.

With less than two weeks until Christmas, the singing group is brightening up the holidays with live-streamed performances.

The guys told Wake Up, each performance will be different and unique so you'll get a one-of-a-kind show every night.

Along with the performances, Straight No Chaser has released a new album called Social Christmasing.

