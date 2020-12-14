Skip to Content

Trump: A.G. Barr resigning, effective ‘just before Christmas’

Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
4:53 pm PoliticalTop Stories

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General William Barr, increasingly at odds with President Trump over the outcome of the election, is resigning effective 'just before Christmas.'

In a Tweet, president Trump wrote, "Our relationship has been a very good one, he has done an outstanding job! As per letter, Bill will be leaving just before Christmas to spend the holidays with his family."

Deputy Attorney General Jeff Rosen will become Acting Attorney General, Trump said.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content