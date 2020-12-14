Trump: A.G. Barr resigning, effective ‘just before Christmas’

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General William Barr, increasingly at odds with President Trump over the outcome of the election, is resigning effective 'just before Christmas.'

Just had a very nice meeting with Attorney General Bill Barr at the White House. Our relationship has been a very good one, he has done an outstanding job! As per letter, Bill will be leaving just before Christmas to spend the holidays with his family... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 14, 2020

In a Tweet, president Trump wrote, "Our relationship has been a very good one, he has done an outstanding job! As per letter, Bill will be leaving just before Christmas to spend the holidays with his family."

Deputy Attorney General Jeff Rosen will become Acting Attorney General, Trump said.