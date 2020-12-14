Turkey announces 4-day curfew over New Year’s to fight virus

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s president has announced a four-day lockdown starting New Year’s Eve to curb the spread of COVID-19. Speaking after a cabinet meeting Monday, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the curfew would begin the evening of Dec. 31 and go on until the morning of Jan. 4. The government this month re-introduced weekend lockdowns as well as nighttime curfews amid a spike in infections and deaths. Monday’s health ministry statistics showed a record 229 new deaths, bringing the total confirmed death toll to 16,646. Turkey’s 7-day average of confirmed infections hovers above 30,000, making it one of the worst-hit nations in the world.