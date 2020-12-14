UK steps up compensation for victims of immigration scandal

LONDON (AP) — Officials say Britain will step up compensation for thousands of long-term U.K. residents originally from the Caribbean who were wrongly caught up in a government drive to reduce illegal immigration. Home Secretary Priti Patel said authorities will overhaul a compensation plan to ensure those eligible will receive more funds and more quickly. The government came under heavy criticism in 2018 when scores of legal British citizens – most of them immigrants from the Caribbean – were wrongly detained, threatened with deportation or deported under tough new immigration rules despite having the right to live in Britain. Under the changes announced Monday, the minimum payment for victims will be raised from 250 pounds to 10,000 pounds.