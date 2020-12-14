Verona boys hockey assembles club team to start season

Nine months ago, the Verona boys hockey team was celebrating their first state title since 2014. Today, they can't play or practice on their home ice, or anywhere in Dane County, but they still found a way to start a hockey season.

Hockey practice in mid December is normal for the Wildcats, but the rest of their current season is far from it.

"It's different because in Verona we have such a big rink and we're used to that," said Anthony Heinrichs, a junior forward for the Wildcats.

"Coming here we have to work on our small area game and keep getting better."

Heinrichs is referring to practicing in Prairie du Sac, just outside of Dane County.

Verona High School is located in Dane County. Like several schools in the Madison area, its athletics are on hold because of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak and the health restrictions put in place by Public Health Madison and Dane County.

"We met no later than 24 hours later to discuss how we would create opportunities for the kids," said Jay Jurrens. A parent and volunteer with Verona hockey.

Several parent volunteers and most players from the high school team formed a club team. It's not affiliated with Verona High School or sanctioned by the WIAA.

The Wildcats were granted limited permission from the WIAA to play other sanctioned teams across the state this season, while they are a club team.

"Because we can't host or play games in the confines of Dane County we have to go look for games anywhere else in the state to play," said Jurrens.

The Wildcats have a roughly 20 game schedule in place this winter. Other teams in the area have also created club teams. Verona is scheduled to play Waunakee on Tuesday in Wisconsin Dells.

To view Verona's club schedule, click here.

The end goal is still to win and defend their Division 1 State Championship. An opportunity they may not see this season.

“The hope is we switch over to a WIAA season. In actuality, I think this is what we're going to have to do," said senior captain Nate Jurrens about playing a full club season.

Regardless of who they play, there is still optimism on this hockey team.

"At the end of the day we are still able to play games and still play for the town of Verona, which is always good," said senior captain Walker Haessig.