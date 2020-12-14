Volunteers needed to help with Toys for Tots distribution

MADISON (WKOW) -- The annual Toys for Tots distribution begins Tuesday, and the Marines who organize the event are asking for volunteers.

TOY DISTRIBUTION DATES AND TIMES FOR THOSE WHO HAVE PREVIOUSLY REGISTERED:

Toy distribution is December 15-17 from Noon-6:30 pm at:

Alliant Energy Center

1919 Alliant Energy Center Way Madison, WI 53713

December 15 A-I

December 16 J-Q

December 17 R-Z

Volunteers are needed at these times:

Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Volunteers can show up at any of those times. Masks or face coverings are required, and social distancing will take place.

For more information, contact Email SSgt Frances Meza

Fjmeza1775@comcast.net