Volunteers needed to help with Toys for Tots distribution

Volunteers needed to help with Toys for Tots distributionUpdated
MADISON (WKOW) -- The annual Toys for Tots distribution begins Tuesday, and the Marines who organize the event are asking for volunteers.
TOY DISTRIBUTION DATES AND TIMES FOR THOSE WHO HAVE PREVIOUSLY REGISTERED:
Toy distribution is December 15-17 from Noon-6:30 pm at:
Alliant Energy Center
1919 Alliant Energy Center Way Madison, WI 53713
December 15 A-I
December 16 J-Q
December 17 R-Z
Volunteers are needed at these times:
Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Volunteers can show up at any of those times. Masks or face coverings are required, and social distancing will take place.
For more information, contact Email SSgt Frances Meza
Fjmeza1775@comcast.net