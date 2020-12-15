A rare Wisconsin winter treat: Ice wine

PRAIRIE DU SAC (WKOW) -- Wollersheim Winery and Distillery spent Tuesday morning hand-harvesting frozen grapes to produce ice wine, a wine delicacy only found in cold-weather climates like Wisconsin.

This will be the first time in two years the weather has made this uniquely Wisconsin wine possible.

"It's a very special wine," said co-owner Philippe Coquard, "It's not a standard Cabernet, Pinot Grigio, Chardonnay. It's completely different. It's kind of like honey maple syrup in a liquid form."

Wollersheim says their Ice Wine will be released in the fall of 2021.

The harvest took place outdoors on a hillside just to the south of the primary winery property.