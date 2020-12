MADISON (WKOW) -- The Badgers made the most of an unscheduled appointment with Loyola (Ill.). Wisconsin beat Loyola 77-63.

The Badgers turned it over just four times and shot nearly 56% from three-point range in the victory. D'Mitrik Trice and Brad Davison led the way with 17 points. Micah Potter added 13 points. Jonathan Davis scored 12 off the bench.

The No. 12 Badgers improve to 5-1 on the season. They will host Louisville on Saturday at 11 a.m.