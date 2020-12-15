Biden to take oath outside Capitol amid virus restrictions

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will take their oaths of office outside the U.S. Capital building, but it probably won’t look like other inaugurations. That’s because inauguration planners want to craft an event that captures the traditional grandeur of the historic ceremony but also complies with COVID-19 protocols. Biden’s team is urging supporters not to come to Washington, D.C., to celebrate the inauguration. His team released some broad details of Jan. 20 event on Tuesday. They’re proceeding with their plans without any assurances that outgoing President Donald Trump will participate.