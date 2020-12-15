Billboard art promotes unity in fight against virus

MADISON (WKOW) -- Together, we'll get through it.

It's a message you'll see on billboards around the Madison area.

The idea came from Barb Brochtrup, an art teacher at St. Dennis School in Madison.

She says she wanted something visual that emphasized how we all need to work together to fight COVID-19.

Brochtrup had every student draw a picture of themselves wearing a face mask and she put them all together. Then, she got an idea.

"When the COVID cases started to spike, I thought this is a message beyond our school. That we all need to do our part within the community to keep this under control and if we are all doing our part we can keep this under control," said Brochtrup.

She brought the idea to Adams Outdoor Advertising, which put the artwork on five digital billboards in Dane County.