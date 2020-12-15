Boko Haram claims kidnapping of Nigeria students in north

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — A Nigerian online newspaper says the country’s Boko Haram jihadist rebels have claimed responsibility for the abduction of hundreds of students in an attack on a boys school in northern Katsina State. Missing are 333 students from the Government Science Secondary School, Kankara in Katsina State after gunmen with assault rifles attacked their school Friday night. The Daily Nigerian reported that it received an audio message from Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau saying that his group abducted the schoolboys because Western education is against the tenets of Islam. The government said a joint rescue operation by Nigeria’s police, air force and army after the military has engaged in gunfights with the attackers after locating their hideout in the Zango/Paula forest.